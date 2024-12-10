​Puritans set for Telford battle

Simon Hollyhead's side are five games without a win.

​Banbury United will be hoping to get back in action this weekend when they make the trip to take on third-placed AFC Telford United in the SPL Premier Division Central.

The Puritans were due to host league leaders Kettering Town last weekend but the effects of Storm Darragh saw the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium pitch waterlogged.

Indeed, only one match took place in the division on Saturday as Spalding United beat Barwell 2-1, although Barwell then proceeded to surprise Kettering on Monday night as Leroy Lita’s last-gasp winner saw them this time win 2-1.

Alvechurch also saw action on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at Boston United in the FA Trophy,

For the Puritans, Saturday’s game will offer them the chance to bounce back from the 2-0 home defeat to Lowestoft Town in their last outing on November 30.

Banbury are currently on a run of five games without a win, two of those having been draws, and they sit just three points outside the relegation zone in what is a very tight league table – Simon Hollyhead’s men also only six points off the play-offs.

Following Saturday’s game they’ll then head into the busy Christmas period when they’ll first host Barwell on December 21.

They will then go to Redditch United on Boxing Day, before returning home 48 hours later for the visit of St Ives Town.

New Year’s Day will then see Alvechurch come calling ahead of another game the following Saturday at AFC Sudbury before the Puritans finally get a clear week without a game.

*A ‘Meet the Players’ event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, had to be postponed to Thursday (12th, 8.15pm) due to disruptions caused by Storm Darragh. The team had to relocate training to an alternative venue but expect to be back on home ground on Thursday.