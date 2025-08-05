​Puritans set for opening battle

Yaw Ofusu celebrates netting against Gloucester. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United will finally get the new SPL Premier Central season under way this weekend as they head to Stratford Town.

​The Puritans are entering another new era with Kelvin Langmead in charge for the first time following Simon Hollyhead’s departure earlier in the summer.

And they’ll go into it on a high following a 2-0 friendly victory over Gloucester City last weekend.

Captain Yaw Ofosu opened the scoring just before the break, powering home a header from a corner on 43 minutes to give The Puritans a deserved half-time lead.

The advantage was doubled midway through the second half when a trialist produced a composed finish, curling a shot into the top corner to seal the result.

And speaking to Puritans Radio after the game, boss Langmead was pleased to be going into the new season with some momentum.

He said: “That’s the standard now – that’s the level I knew we were capable of and I know we’re capable of more.

"It’s a fairly new squad overall so there’s so much growth left in it and I think we’ll get better and better, and it’s also the strongest squad I’ve been able to put out in pre-season. We’ve had to be patient to get to this point but I was really pleased with the performance.

"I can’t wait for the opening game and it’s a game we should all be looking forward to. It’s a derby game and we’ll take good numbers so it’s a great way to start the season.”

Following the Stratford game, Banbury then host Worcester City next Tuesday night in their opening home match of the campaign.

*Banbury United have completed the signing of experienced forward, James Alabi.

Alabi brings a wealth of pedigree to the squad, having made hundreds of appearances in the National League and EFL. With the ability to play as a central striker or out wide, Alabi came through the academy at Stoke City and has represented several top league and non-league clubs, including Leyton Orient and Chester.