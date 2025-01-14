​Puritans set for Bishops battle

Banbury United boss Simon Hollyhead.

​Banbury United will be hoping for a return to action this weekend when they welcome Bishop’s Stortford to Oxfordshire in the SPL Premier Central.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​United were denied any football last weekend when their trip to Stourbridge was postponed due to a frozen pitch, the same fate having claimed the Oxfordshire Senior Cup game with Oxford United four days earlier, that game now due to take place next Tuesday night.

With the weather forecast looking more favourable over the coming days, Banbury therefore seem set to return against a side who were just one place and one point below them in the league going into their match on Tuesday night against fellow strugglers Bromsgrove Sporting, meaning they could have swapped places in the standings before the weekend’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it will mean something of a six-pointer given Banbury themselves are only four points above the relegation zone, their last game having seen them win 2-1 at AFC Sudbury on January 4.

Prior to their game with Bromsgrove, Bishop’s Stortford hadn’t played since New Year’s Day when they were beaten at home by Bedford Town.

*Here at the Banbury Guardian, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits.

Perhaps you’ve had success in a competition and want to show off your medals, or maybe your team has enjoyed some cup success or even just played their next game and your weekly reports are keeping people up to date with their progress.

Send your news via the ‘Submit Your Story’ function on our website at www.banburyguardian.co.uk.