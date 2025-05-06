Puritans players are honoured at awards night

Jack Harding claimed both the players' and fans' Player of the Season awards. Photo: BUFC.

Banbury United have dished out the gongs at their annual awards night.​

The Puritans claimed a 12th place finish in the SPL Premier Central, remarkably being the team with the lowest goals for total as well as the lowest goals against – and with a goal difference of zero.

And players and fans gathered on Saturday to recognise the star performers both in the first team and youth setup.

For the U18s team, Tyra Aitken claimed both the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards, while Seb Kola claimed Player of the Season.

Lukas Wahlen and Mick Antwi both took home the U18 Management's Player of the Season awards.

In the first team honours, Tai Fleming won the Management's Player of the Season, as chosen by boss Simon Hollyhead and his playing staff.

Harry Reilly was chosen as the Board of Directors’ Player of the Season, while long-serving goalkeeper Jack Harding earned the Players’ Player of the season accolade as well as the Supporters’ Player of the Season award.

Attention now turns to the 2025/26 season for Hollyhead and his coaching staff, with the Puritans again set to play in the SPL Premier Central with any geographical relocations involving other teams not expected to affect their position.

*AFC Telford United claimed the second SPL Premier Central promotion spot as they beat hosts Kettering Town in Monday’s final.

The Bucks were 4-2 winners despite being 2-1 down at one point, return to step two having been relegated from the National League two years ago.

Telford had trailed 1-0 at half-time and then 2-1 but got back on level terms through Jordan Piggott after Orrin Pendley had made it 1-1.

Right-back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper then put the visitors in the lead for the first time with ten minutes to go before substitute Rhys Hilton made certain of promotion.

The two sides promoted into the SPL Premier Central, meanwhile, will be Real Bedford and Berkhamsted, the champions and play-off winners respectively in SPL Division One Central, as well as Yate Town and Evesham United, who took similar honours in Division One South. Merthyr Town and AFC Totton moved into the National League from Premier South.

