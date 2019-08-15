Puritans must make most of a home run

Banbury United will face another test against early season pacesetters Royston Town on Saturday.

The Puritans go into the BetVictor Southern League clash with two points from their opening two matches and manager Mike Ford will be looking to make home advantage count over the next three.

Saturday’s Premier Division Central clash is the second of four straight home games and gives United the best possible chance of starting the season strongly. A late point against Nuneaton Borough came on the back of Saturday’s stalemate at Redditch United but felt more worthy against a team which looks a good bet for promotion.

Ford said: “I’m not too disappointed with a point from our first two games. We beat a lot of the top sides down here last season but lost to others down the table, the players are determined no team will do the double over us this season.”

Strikers Ricky Johnson and John Mills started on the bench against Nuneaton but Ford hinted both may start on Saturday.

He added: “Ricky Johnson is still not 100 per cent fit but has been doing a lot of work throughout the summer, whether he’ll start Saturday or not I will have to decide. I will need to consider who starts on Saturday but Ricky and John [Mills] did really well when they came on.

“John and Ricky have both been playing catch-up in their pre-season fitness so I went for two young, fresh players up front to start against Nuneaton.

“That was the idea to give Ricky and John more time, whether it worked or not, that was the plan. But it worked out in the end!”