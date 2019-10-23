Puritans miss the chance to go top after defeat at Diamonds

Banbury United missed the chance to go top of the BetVictor Southern League.

The Puritans lost 2-1 at AFC Rushden & Diamonds in Tuesday’s Premier Central clash at Hayden Road where they paid the penalty for some poor defensive work in the first half in which all three goals arrived.

Jordon Macleod gave Diamonds the lead on his debut but Jaanai Gordon equalised with his third goal in two games only for Northampton Town loanee Morgan Roberts to bag what turned out to be the winner.

After a strong start for the visitors with Claudio Dias going close and a Gordon’s shot blocked at close range, it was Diamonds took a fifth minute lead when a long throw-in from Sam Brown wasn’t dealt with and Macleod finished from close range.

Diamonds had a chance to go two up when the lively Roberts turned a cross back into the box and Jack Harding produced a fine save to deny Nathan Hicks.

United equalised on the hour mark in spectacular style. Gordon picked the ball up outside of the box and created space before sending a thunderous drive past Ben Heath from 25 yards via the underside of the bar.

But Diamonds regained the lead four minutes later when Charlie Hawtin was beaten to the ball on the right and the resulting cross wasn’t cleared and Roberts scored.

United went close when Giorgio Rasulo’s free-kick went narrowly wide but had a let-off just before half-time when Ben Farrell blasted the ball over from the penalty spot after the referee had adjudged a handball in the box.

United came out strongly after the restart and had the majority of the possession, pinning the home team in their half. However the pressure did not lead to any clear-cut goal threat.

Hawtin saw a cross shot palmed away by Heath and two Rasulo free-kicks almost produced the equaliser, one shaving the outside of the post, the other batted away by the keeper.

United’s tasked got even harder when Lee Henderson limped off with a knee injury on the hour mark and Connor Roberts was sent off for a second caution late on. Despite playing with ten men for the last ten minutes United remained on top but Diamonds held out for the points.