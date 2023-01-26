News you can trust since 1838
Puritans hoping to return to action at Hereford after a week of frustration

Banbury United are hoping to be back in Vanarama National League North action at Hereford on Saturday.

By Jon Dunham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 9:13am
Banbury United boss Andy Whing
Banbury United boss Andy Whing

It’s been another frustrating week for the Puritans after last weekend’s home clash with Darlington was called off just 50 minutes before kick-off and then their rearranged Isuzu FA Trophy fourth round home tie with Coalville Town was postponed again on Wednesday evening.

Banbury and Coalville will now try to finally get that tie played next Tuesday (January 31) night with the Puritans’ Oxfordshire Senior Cup match against Easington Sports, which had been scheduled for that date, now being switched to Tuesday, February 7.

United’s league game with Alfreton Town has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 14 while the clash against Curzon Ashton will now be on Tuesday, March 21.

