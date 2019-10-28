Puritans have the chance to get the job done at the second attempt

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wanted a clean sheet at AFC Rusdhen & Diamonds - and he got one.

Now the Puritans will try to get the job done at the second attempt in Tuesday's Buildbase FA Trophy replay. Saturday's first round qualifying stalemate means the two clubs will meet again at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Neither side gave an inch but the encounter could never be described as a dour struggle, as both Diamonds and United worked hard to break the deadlock.

A free-kick was met at the far post by Alex Collard but his strong header was saved well by Jack Harding. At the other end, Pablo Haysham sent in a rasping shot which was fractionally too high and Charlie Hawtin went close with a rare effort when the home defence was expecting a cross.

After the restart, United were pushed back on the defensive as Diamonds started to get on top and former Puritan Liam Dolman had the ball in the net only for an offside decision to rule his effort out. United’s defence was in top form with Morgan Roberts and ex-Puritan striker Tom Lorraine both having goal-bound shots cleared.

Diamonds went close late on when Dolman's point blank header was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Harding. While Jaanai Gordon worked hard, mostly alone up front, he always looked dangerous.