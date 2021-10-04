Puritans handed a home tie in FA Cup

Ethan Johnston is mobbed by his Banbury United team-mates after he scored the dramatic late winner in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Basford United. Picture by Julie Hawkins

Banbury United have been handed home advantage in the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Puritans secured their place in today’s (Monday) draw thanks to a dramatic 1-0 victory at Northern Premier League side Basford United on Saturday as they extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions so far this season.

And they will now take on higher-ranked opposition in the form of Vanarama National League South outfit Bath City as they bid to reach the first round proper of the competition.

The tie with Bath, who sit in mid-table in the National League South and who thrashed Frome Town 5-0 in the third qualifying round at the weekend, will take place at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

Defences were on top for long spells during the weekend clash in Nottinghamshire and the Puritans produced their best defensive display of the season thanks to an all-round effort.

It looked like the two teams would be reconvening at Banbury for a replay but then, in the 88th minute, Ethan Johnston stole the headlines.

He had been introduced as a substitute just 30 seconds earlier when a free-kick from Giorgio Rasulo came off a defender, Kelvin Langmead headed across goal and Johnston was in the right place at the far post to slot it home, sparking wild scenes of celebration.