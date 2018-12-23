Puritans duo bring some Christmas cheer to patients

Not everyone can be at home for Christmas.

So Banbury United manager Mike Ford and chairman Phil Lines visited the Children’s Ward at the Horton General Hospital on Thursday to hand out presents on behalf of the club to the young people who are currently admitted to the ward.

There are 14 patients on the ward and, at this time of the year, Mike and Phil wanted to show that the club recognises there are others who are less fortunate on our community. They chatted to the parents and children about what they want for Christmas and their interest in sport. Mike, of course, showed a softer side than his normal Saturday afternoon touchline persona!

Mike and Phil were given a warm welcome by staff. Provision of services such as the Children’s Ward highlight just how important the Horton General Hospital is to the Banbury community.