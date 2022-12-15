Puritans boss Whing hails an ‘outstanding’ display and win as focus now falls on FA Trophy

Andy Whing and his players salute the travelling fans after Banbury's fine win at Boston United. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC

Boston left the pitch at the Jakemans Community Stadium covered until around 6pm on the day of the game and their efforts paid off as the game was the only one in the Vanarama National League North to go ahead.

And Banbury, whose home clash with Curzon Ashton fell victim to a frozen pitch last weekend, were delighted it did as Jak Hickman’s 14th-minute goal was enough to seal a 1-0 success and move the Puritans back into the play-off places.

Advertisement

It was a performance and result that left boss Whing delighted.

“The pitch was pretty much white by the time we finished but we managed to get through,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be tough, they had been picking up at home recently but we looked at previous games and how teams set up.

“We went a bit different, we pressed them really high and I thought we were outstanding, particularly in the first half.

Advertisement

“We made them make mistakes, we won the ball back and then we were good with it.

“We scored a great goal, we hit the crossbar and we had a free header which we should have scored with.

Advertisement

“It was a different performance in the second half, they went a bit more direct but we stood up to it really well.

“We defended with grit and determination which you have to do away from home and we have come out as deserved winners.”

Advertisement

Banbury now turn their attention to the third round of the Isuzu FA Trophy as they are due to take on Isthmian League Premier Division side Bognor Regis Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday.

Should it not go ahead due to the continued cold snap, it is likely to be played next Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Either way, Whing is glad his team will get some more match action before the huge festive double-header with local rivals Brackley Town.

“I am glad we played on Tuesday and hopefully we can play on Saturday but, if not, it will be next Tuesday,” the Puritans boss added.

Advertisement

“It’s a really important competition for us and we are hoping to have a good run in it.

“It’s not easy because we haven’t been able to train because we can’t get on the pitch.

Advertisement