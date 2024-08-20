​Puritans boss stays positive after loss

Action from Banbury's (in blue) trip to St Ives. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead stayed positive despite seeing his Banbury United side fall to their first defeat of the season last weekend.

​The 2-1 loss at St Ives Town came thanks to two late goals from the home side, AJ George then netting a late consolation.

But speaking to Puritans Radio, Hollyhead felt there was very little between the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s fine lines, let’s be brutally honest. I’d very interested to look at the goal we scored that was given offside, then how they kept out the triple shot from AJ George – on another day nine times out of ten that goes in.

"Then two or three minutes later maybe there was a bit of a lapse in concentration where we didn’t deal with the first or second phase which 85 minutes into a game can potentially happen.

"In terms of performance measures it doesn’t feel like a defeat, which is why it’s a bit of an unusual feeling we’ve got.

"There are a lot of encouraging signs in the group and St Ives are probably going to be one of the better sides, but it says a lot about this group as some days you win, some days you learn, and I think a few learned a lot today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to the previous two games that had seen United take four points from their first two games, Hollyhead felt there were elements missing but that overall he wasn’t too disappointed.

He said: “The intensity wasn’t quite there that we saw at Barwell on Monday and we talked a bit about that at half-time, but we were away from home, it was 0-0 against a good side and it felt like we were really good in possession and defending, so credit to the lads in showing the spirit is there.

"I still think this is the start of something that will be quite special. It’s about the process and about the boys and all of us being honest along the way, reflecting on and reviewing every game and performance and recovering well from three days in eight days.”

This weekend sees Banbury host Suffolk side Leiston on Saturday and then go to Alvechurch in the West Midlands on Bank Holiday Monday.