Puritans are all set for a ‘relentless’ run-in with 19 games still to play

Fine runs in the Emirates FA Cup and the Isuzu FA Trophy, in which they reached the last 16 before being beaten 1-0 at home by Gateshead last weekend, have left the Puritans with a fixture backlog in the league.

United have 19 games to play over the course of the next 10 weeks or so and the gruelling run begins with a trip to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday before they host high-flying King’s Lynn Town next Tuesday night.

Banbury’s season is at a crossroads as they are currently eight points adrift of the play-off places and nine clear of the relegation zone.

Banbury United manager Andy Whing. Picture by Peter Short

And Whing said: “Obviously I would rather have the points on the board than the games in hand.

“We have got up to five games in hand on teams around us and we know we will pick up suspensions and more injuries along the way.

“We have to try to look after the players but we have got 19 games to play in two-and-a-half months, which is unreal really.