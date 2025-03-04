Simon Hollyhead watches on against Harborough. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead said his Banbury United side were ‘gutted’ not to have taken all three points from their game with Harborough Town on Saturday.

​Connor Ferguson’s penalty and Joel Odei-Larbi’s late diving header had turned around a one-man and one-goal half-time deficit only for Harborough’s Ben Stephens to score in stoppage time and earn a point.

And speaking to Puritans Radio post-match, Hollyhead felt the red card to defender Gedeon Okito right on half-time for two yellow cards was one of the key talking points initially.

He said: “For the first yellow, Gedeon is on the ground and in getting up, even the Harborough players are wondering what he’s done wrong and yet he’s ended up with the yellow card which defies consistency and logic.

"It was a pivotal moment and games are often defined by those. That felt as though it could have been a key moment and at half-time we had to find a way to get back into a game we were irritated to be losing – the minds had to be kept in the fridge and the bodies in the oven.

"In the end, the dressing room is gutted that we didn’t hang on for three points. We weren’t good enough in the first-half, but we stayed in the game, were quick on the transition and produced a fantastic response in the second-half.

"We also maintained our discipline magnificently and our transition to defend their attacking situations became even more important for us.”