Brackley Town are gearing up for their day with destiny this weekend.

The Saints are 90 minutes away from claiming a place in the Vanarama National League and securing a spot at non-League football’s top table for the first time in their history.

Brackley take on Kidderminster Harriers in front of what is bound to be a packed house and the live BT Sport cameras at St James Park on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off).

It might not be the National League North play-off final most expected as Brackley stunned Chester with a 1-0 success in front of nearly 4,500 fans last Sunday, courtesy of George Carline’s fine long-range effort with 11 minutes to go.

Interim boss Gareth Dean is hoping to lead Brackley Town into the Vanarama National League this weekend. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Earlier in the day, Kidderminster ran out 4-1 winners at King’s Lynn Town, who had finished as runners-up in the final table, to secure their spot in the final.

By virtue of finishing higher in the table, Brackley now have home advantage for the showpiece as the two teams battle it out for the last time this season with the winners heading into the National League while the losers will face another campaign at Step 2.

Interim boss Gareth Dean has now guided the Saints through a dramatic penalty shoot-out success after a 2-2 draw with Gloucester City last Wednesday as well as that fine victory at Chester.

Dean insists his team are relishing the prospect of playing in the big final and says they “will leave everything out on that pitch” in the pursuit of promotion.

“The performance last weekend was absolutely phenomenal so the boys are certainly on a high,” Dean said.

“They were absolutely brilliant in front of a huge crowd. They handled the emotions, handled the occasion and played really well. It was a solid away performance.

“It’s going to be a difficult game on Sunday and it’s two teams who will definitely have a spring in their step.

“It’s two teams who maybe didn’t think they would be in this position four or five weeks ago and I am sure both will be relishing it and looking forward to it.

“Play-off games are a one-off occasion so all you can do is control the controllables, control your emotions and control your own performance and look after your mates next to you.

“There will be moments when we have spells in the game and there will be moments where they have spells in the game.

“Our players will suffer at some point but it’s about enjoying and embracing it. That’s what they did at Chester.

“I have said it before, if you don’t want to play in these games you’re in the wrong place.

“We have got some fantastic footballers, people and leaders in our squad.

“We are relishing the opportunity to play in front of a big crowd and there’s no better prize at the end of it.

“I have been here as a player. I have suffered in these games and I have won in these games and there’s no better feeling. It’s worth all the suffering, pain and sacrifices.

