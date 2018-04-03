Players will be out in force in Jim’s memory

A charity match in memory of one of the area’s finest footballers will take place this Sunday.

The family of the late Jimmy Hay has organised a match to celebrate his life in football which will raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Breast Cancer Care, the charity son Steve is running for in the London Marathon on April 22, will also benefit.

The match takes place on Sunday, April 8 at Banbury United FC, 2pm kick-off.

The two teams will be wearing Easington Sports and Adderbury Park kits, the two clubs Jim managed. Many of the players also played for one of these two clubs when Jim was manager.

There are 50 players who have signed up to play and many more that will come along and support the event. There will be a raffle, bar and refreshments, including genuine Cornish Pasties!

Entry is free to everyone but the players will pay £10 to play and any donations on the day will be greatly appreciated.

Steve’s Just Giving page is

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-hay3.

Any other players who want to have a game should contact Steve on 01726 822717 or 07712 113294.