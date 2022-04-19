Pictures - We are the champions! Banbury United celebrate at trophy presentation

Banbury United celebrate at their trophy and medal presentation following their victory over Alvechurch on Easter Monday Picture by Julie Hawkins

It followed their 2-1 victory over Alvechurch, their last home game of the historic season at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium – with supporters enjoying the tremendous occasion as their brilliant team lifted the silverware and sprayed the bubbly.

A crowd of 1,349 saw Banbury come back from being a 37th-minute goal down to their sixth-placed visitors.

They went on to win courtesy of Jack Stevens’ equaliser early in the second half and Chris Wreh adding the Puritans’ second a quarter of an hour from time.

We are the champions!

Wreh’s goal was his 21st of the season, seeing him third in the top scorer’s list for the league’s golden boot, behind Coalville’s Tim Berridge (23) and Barwell’s Ben Stephens (22).

Andy Whing’s side had already deservedly secured the Southern League Premier Division title with four games to go – and are now heading for a new target of 100 points for the season.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Hitchin Town had set Banbury on their way so they are poised on 99 from 37 games – with just a trip to midtable Needham Market this weekend to complete the campaign.

Jay Williams broke the deadlock in the 78th minute and then Jack Stevens made sure of the points with his strike with just three minutes left on the clock.

Team celebrations

Closest rivals in the play-off places Peterborough Sports and Coalville Town both have 78 points, going into their final games – giving Banbury an incredible lead of 21 points at the top of the table.

They’ve won 31 of their 39 games so far, with just six draws and two defeats.

Their achievements see them into the Championship showcase game against the winners of the Southern League Premier Division South title to round of their unforgettable season on Saturday, April 30, with a home draw guaranteed.

Leaders Taunton Town look likely opponents at the moment, being three points ahead of Hayes & Yeading United and Farnborough, all have one fixture left to play though.

Manager Andy Whing