Pictures - Victory for Cropredy over high-flying Kennington Athletic

Oxfordshire Senior League Premier Division

Cropredy 3-1 Kennington Athletic

Cropredy got back to winning ways with a terrific victory over second-placed Kennington.

After suffering their first defeat in three months at Garsington and unable to break down ten men Bure Park in the last two games, Cropredy looked to get back to winning ways although a tough test was in store as they hosted second place Kennington Athletic.

Dan Bartlett had a fresh injury problem so Sam Wheatley was restored to the starting line up. Aaron Dineen made his first start for three weeks and with the Development team having no fixture it presented a chance for youngster Connor Hancock to join the first team bench.

On 38 minutes the first lapse of concentration from Cropredy resulted in some neat play in the area by the Kennington front line and was slotted home for 1-0.

Despite the score line Cropredy went into half time confident they were still in the game.

With 15 minutes to go Connor Hancock was given a first team debut and had a fairytale introduction. Captain Welch’s wide free kick was cleared as far as Hancock who struck from outside of the box. The Kennington goalkeeper got hands to the shot but it fumbled into the back of the net and Crop were level.

From that point on there looked like there would only be one winner. The golden moment came five minutes from time as Aaron Dineen was played through behind the visitors’ defence. He kept his composure and this time made no mistake with his finish.

And in added time, Ben Rogers lobbed the keeper from distance to secure an impressive victory for Cropredy.

The win propels Cropredy to a season high of third place and they will be looking to upset the odds again next week when they travel to league leaders Bicester Hallions.

