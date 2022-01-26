Pictures - League leaders Easington Sports Development win 3-0 at Adderbury Park

Top of the table Easington Sports Development team were in action last weekend, winning 3-0 against Adderbury Park, in uhlsport Hellenic League Division Two North. Jake Peters, Joe Squirrel and Samuel Sherpa-Moore were the scorers.

After 10 wins in their 15 games, Sports lead the division by two points, ahead of Chinnor.

This weekend Easington Sports first team are back in action, away to Bugbrooke St Michaels in a United Couties League Premier Division South game. Sports are 13th in the table, with their hosts four places above.

