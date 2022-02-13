Pictures - Hardwick Sports champions again after win over Longford Park

Hardwick Sports are celebrating retaining the Banbury District & Lord Jersey FA league title.

Photographer Edwin Barson covered Hardwick Sports FC playing Longford Park on Saturday, a game which saw their 3-2 victory enough to become Premier division champions for the second year running in the Banbury District & Lord Jersey FA.

They have clinched the title with 27 points so far from 11 games, with one to play. Wroxton Sports are the runners-up on 25 having completed their 12 fixtures.

Josh Northam put the home side in front after 27 minutes from a well taken free kick, nine minutes later Ash Wingrove made it 1-1 and both sides went into half time level.

About 30 seconds into the second half Jonty Russell-Rayment was put through on goal and smashed his shot past the keeper to restore Hardwick’s lead.

After 61 minutes Ash Wingrove got his second goal of the game when he broke free on the left and cut it to place the ball past the keeper to make it 2-2.

With about 8 minutes left and the game looking like a draw Josh Northam wriggled past the defender and poked the ball past the keeper to restore Hardwick’s lead. They then held on for the victory to retain the title with still one game left to play next weekend.

