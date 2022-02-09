Pictures - Easington Sports beaten by basement battlers Northampton ON Chenecks

A POOR START IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS PROVES COSTLY.

Easington Sports 1 Northampton ON Chenecks 2

United Counties League Premier Division South

Midtable Sports went into this game against bottom of the table Chenecks full of confidence after a run of three leagues win in a row. Unfortunately, Sports could not match the high standards they have set themselves over the last three league games. Chenecks were the side who started the brightest and took an early lead after Sports gave away possession easily and Frederick Boadi capitalised to put Chenecks 1-0 up.

Levi Steele was then put clean though and was brought down in the box by Benjamin Jackson, who was sent off. Steele calmly scored the resulting penalty to draw Sports level on 15 mins.

Despite being down to 10 men it was Chenecks who took the lead with a second goal from Frederick Boadi on 27 mins. A cross come shot was only partially saved by Joe White and Boadi pounced on the rebound.

Half Time

Easington Sports 1 Northampton ON Chenecks 2

The second half was dominated by Sports, but couldn’t find an equaliser against a spirted and hard working Chenecks side. Lloyd Sabin was sent off mid way into the second half for a clinical foul to add to an already disappointing afternoon for Sports.

Sports will be looking to bounce back at Coventry Utd next Saturday.

Line Up.

Sports.

White, Rose, Sabin, Goddard, Brock, Eyre, (C)Dunn, Swann, Walters, Watts, Steele.

Subs Barton, Stott, Northover.

Goals

Easington Sports: Levi Steele.

Northampton ON Chenecks: Frederick Boadi x2

Next Game: Saturday February 12th Coventry Utd Away, 15:00 KO.

United Counties League.

Match summary by Mark Sturmey

1. . Harry Brock Photo Sales

2. . Levi Steele being tackled Photo Sales

3. . Lucas Northover getting a shot away Photo Sales

4. . Elliot Barton Photo Sales