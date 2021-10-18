Pictures - Banbury United through to FA Cup first round proper

Players celebrate their 1-0 win over Bath City to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup PICTURES BY JULIE HAWKINS

Banbury have reached the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup for the second season running, with a 1-0 victory over Bath City. It earns the Puritans a home draw with EFL League Two club Barrow next month.

They managed to extend their unbeaten start to the season to 15 games with a single goal by Kelvin Langmead just before half time, in front of a bumper crowd of more than 1,500 at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday.

First Round games are scheduled to be played on Saturday 6th November at 3pm - but may be moved to a different date and time over the period Friday 5th November to Monday 8th November for any FA broadcasting commitments.

Happy manager Andy Whing

The game was watched by a crowd of over 1,500

Kelvin Langmead shot from ten yards out to score for Banbury United, which was enough to see them to victory on Saturday