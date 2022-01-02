PICTURE SPECIAL - Kettering Town defeat Brackley Town

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action.
1. Kettering Town 3 Brackley Town 1
Kettering Town manager Paul Cox gives his team instructions ahead of the game
The two captains Connor Kennedy and Gaz Dean battle for the ball
Paul Cox applauds his Poppies team from the sidelines
Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin watches on from the sidelines
