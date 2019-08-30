Our season starts now, declares Giles

Manager Matt Giles says the season starts now for Easington Sports.

Having seen his side lose out to a late winner in Monday’s uhlsport Hellenic League derby with Brackley Town Saints, Giles knows Sports must carry a bigger goal threat if they are to pick up premier division points anytime soon.

Giles said: “Our season starts in September, any points we get between now and then were always going to be a bonus. We have improved, we’re a harder side to beat, but we must keep on improving.

“Do we try and score more goals than the opposition? I don’t think we’re in a position to do that at the moment, that’s where we are.

“When we tried to be more expansive we conceded three goals in each game. We solved that problem but now we need to be better in the final third.

“I’m not too concerned because we’re harder to beat, now we need to work on things further up the pitch and make better decisions.”

Looking back on Monday’s defeat, Giles added: “We matched Brackley, who finished third last season, for long periods and should have got a point. One rash decision has cost us again, it wasn’t even a good free-kick, but we’re making mistakes at both ends because we’re not scoring. We got into good areas but didn’t penetrate them.”

Sports are in FA Vase action at Risborough Rangers on Saturday before hosting leaders Binfield on Tuesday in the premier division.