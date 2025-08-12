Opening day victory thrills Banbury United manager

Banbury celebrate one of Luke Stokoe's (left) goals on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Kelvin Langmead was a happy man after seeing his new Banbury United charges seal a 3-0 opening day win at Stratford Town.

​Yaw Ofosu’s very early opener and a brace from Luke Stokoe got the Puritans off to a flyer in Langmead’s first competitive game in charge.

And he told Puritans Radio after the game that the win was a collective effort.

He said: “It’s a really good start. I’m so pleased for the boys, the staff, the club, but it's only a start.

"I want more from the players and they’ll demand more from themselves, but 3-0 away from home, I’m super happy with that.

"It was a game we all looked forward to and we had good numbers here for a derby on the opening day, and you want the lads to step up.

"To a man, every single one of them did that – the lads that started, those that came on, even those who weren’t in the squad but who got behind the lads from the bench – it was a real collective effort.

"The early goal settled us down – probably myself included – and we scored two excellent goals after that, and our defending was superb as well.

"I’ve said all along that as long as the players leave everything out there, I’ll be happy, and they certainly did that and more.

"That’s the level I knew we were capable of but we’re still developing as a group and I still think we can be better.

"But overall I’ve no complaints, it was a fantastic result.”

Banbury were then back in action on Tuesday night when they hosted Worcester City, after this week’s Guardian went to press.

On Saturday, they will host Suffolk side Leiston.

Langmead added: “Every game in this league is going to be tough, whether sides have just come up, just come down or somewhere in between.

"But I’m a big believer that if we take care of ourselves and do the right things then we’ll win things.”