Wright opens his account to earn Puritans a point

Banbury United returned from Royston Town with another Evo-Stik Southern League point thanks to Anthony Wright’s first goal for the club.

Wright cancelled out Martel Powell’s first half opener in Tuesday’s premier division clash at Garden Walk where Mike Ford’s side produced a much-improved second half performance.

Royston began well, a shot from Lee Chappell hit the bar before they took a ninth minute lead when Powell’s shot from the edge of the area went across Jack Harding and found the back of the net via the far post.

The woodwork again came to United’s rescue when John Frendo smashed his shot against the bar, the ball coming down just in front of the line before being cleared.

Having been fortunate not to be more than a goal down at that point, United came back well as the half developed and matched Royston. They had their fair share of possession but there was no end product and keeper Josh Tibbetts had no saves of note to make.

United began the second half well though and a low cross in from the left by Leam Howards just eluded Wright at the far post.

Royston went close when a cross from former Puritan Scott Bridges was headed just over the bar by Chappell. But United equalised on the hour mark when Elliot Sandy put Wright through in a one-on-one with Tibbetts and he took the ball wide of the keeper before slotting into the empty net.

United were indebted to Harding for keeping them on level terms when he dived low to his left to tip away a goalbound shot from the edge of the area by Bridges. The last quarter of an hour saw Royston on top and putting United under a lot of pressure, going close when a curling shot by Powell from the edge of the area also hit the bar.