Would Wilkin fit the bill at Sixfields?

Could Kevin Wilkin be the next manager of Northampton Town? They could do worse.

The Brackley Town manager has certainly got the attention of bigger clubs and that must include Cobblers who look set to be relegated to Sky Bet League Two.

So, if Saints go up via the Vanarama National League North play-offs, which is a strong possibility, they would only be one division lower than their county neighbours next season if they go down.

Wilkin has turned around the fortunes at Saints who faced a relegation fight when the former Cobblers striker arrived, they survived and have flourished under him since then. A memorable Emirates FA Cup run last season, which included a comfortable victory over Gillingham, and a quarter-final spot in the Buildbase FA Trophy, losing out to eventual winners York City, has been surpassed this season.

Meanwhile, Wilkin has been named Vanarama Manager of the Month for March, the second time the Saints boss has picked up the award this season.

Saints are through to the FA Trophy final and remain on course for the play-offs in Vanarama National League North.

Saints’ two-legged win over Wealdstone was very convincing and Bromley will need to put in a massive performance in the FA Trophy final to stop them enjoying their greatest moment.

Six wins in March meant there was little doubt the former Wrexham boss would take the award with victories over Boston United, Stockport County plus an excellent draw with then leaders Harrogate Town.

Wilkin said he knew back in July that his squad were capable of doing something special and said: “Brackley Town could just be about to make this the club’s best ever season. Third place looks like where we will finish but we need a couple more wins to make sure.”