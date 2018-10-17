Wise own goal gifts Barwell all three points

Banbury United lost 2-1 in Tuesday’s Evo-Stik League South clash at Barwell.

The Puritans took the early lead at Barwell through Greg Kaziboni but were pegged back by two late goals and came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

Ford opted for a 3-5-2 formation with Harry Whitehead coming into central defence alongside Ricky Johnson and Wise.

After an even opening period, in which United went close when Wise headed wide and Liam Canavan’s header was off target, the visitors took a 15th minute lead. A good move, instigated by Jack Harding ended with John Mills crossing for Kaziboni to head home at the far post.

Boosted by the breakthrough, United had the better of the first half and Mills shot straight at keeper Liam Castle. At the other end, Jahvan Davidson-Miller fired wide after being released by the impressive Canavan.

After the restart, Owen Story headed wide from Elliot Putman’s cross and Harding denied Davidson-Miller from close range. Substitute Quentin Albertus shot over from the edge of the box, Canavan should have done better from close range and the experienced Sylvan Ebanks-Blake headed straight at Harding.

But Barwell equalised in the 79th minute when Davidson-Miller beat Harding and they won it three minutes later when the United keeper failed to gather a corner and the ball rebounded off Wise and into the net.

Johnson was pushed up front in a bid to rescue a point but United could not find the equaliser.