Williams is spot-on to earn Saints a point against Brakes

Aaron Williams struck his 20th goal of the campaign with a late penalty to earn Brackley Town another share of the Vanarama National League North spoils against Leamington.

Saints’ top scorer cancelled out Stefan Moore’s first half opener in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Leamington. Following the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Leamington, the sides again shared the points in an excellent match despite difficult conditions at St James Park.

The decision to play the game and delay the kick-off until 3.15pm to allow greater time for the water-logged pitch to dry out were vindicated as the New Year’s Day crowd enjoyed an exciting match with Kevin Wilkin’s side playing some high quality football.

On chances created and possession, Saints should have won the game comfortably but it did not turn out that way. Saints dominated the first half going closest when Jimmy Armson fired just wide, while Williams had his shot cleared off the line and also saw a shot hit the bar.

But it was the Brakes who had an unlikely halftime lead through an added-time goal when Moore’s shot squirmed under Danny Lewis and over the line. The former Saints striker had earlier chipped wide of Lewis’ goal after Alex Gudger had slipped.

The first half finished with a scramble in the visitors’ penalty area, the ball twice repelled on the line amidst a flurry of goalmouth action.

Despite continued pressure from Saints in the second period it was Leamington who went close to getting the next goal as Kurtis Revan shot wide just past the hour mark, Saints having conceded possession as they pressed for the equaliser.

But the equaliser finally came with 14 minutes remaining as Joe Clarke handled conceding a penalty. The ensuing rumpus delayed the ensuing spot-kick by several minutes but when Williams eventually stepped up he planted the ball unerringly into the corner to level.

Saints sensed a late winner, Glenn Walker’s effort cutting in from the left was just too high and Gudger saw his close-range effort blocked as time ran out and Leamington held on for the draw.