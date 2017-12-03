Williams at the double as Saints move up to second

Aaron Williams bagged another brace as Brackley Town beat Stockport County 3-2 to move into second place in Vanarama National League North.

Saints won a fine contest with a strong second half performance having trailed at half-time. Two second half goals by Williams secured the points as Saints moved above Harrogate Town.

Saturday’s victory was Saints’ first in five attempts in the league at St James Park against The Hatters and the first time County have conceded.

Having fallen behind to a well worked 16th minute goal by Shane Byrne, Stockport hit back to take a deserved lead into the break. Jason Oswell won the header from a corner and Chris Smalley squeezed the ball inside the post from close range to level in the 21st minute.

Matt Warburton twice spurned chances when well placed and only a saving tackle by Saints captain Gareth Dean kept the sides level until Warburton put County ahead just before the break. Afforded too much space, the County striker found a fine finish from 20 yards.

It was a different story though in the second half, Williams equalised on the hour mark, creating a goal out of nothing, turning to his left to fire in from the edge of the area. And it was Williams again who finished at the back post after good work by Dean to put Saints ahead again in the 72nd minute.

The Hatters threw everything forward in search of an equaliser and came close when only a top class save from Danny Lewis thwarted substitute Darren Stephenson. Warburton left the field with an injury, leaving The Hatters with ten players having used their three substitutions.

But Saints still had a few nervy last minutes to hold on which they did to maintain the division’s only unbeaten home record.