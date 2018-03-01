Wilkin wary of County but Saints have a great chance

These are exciting times at St James Park.

High-flying Brackley Town are firmly in the Vanarama National League North promotion picture and three games from Wembley in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Saints entertain Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday and three days later will try to reach the last four of the FA Trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Having been thwarted in Saturday’s quarter-final tie at Stockport County, Saints were also denied the opportunity to get through at the second attempt when Tuesday’s replay was postponed.

If Saints can get through they will fancy their chances in the two-legged semi-final against Vanarama National League South outfit Wealdstone, who they comfortably beat in the same competition last season.

There also needs to be two replays to confirm the other semi-final with Bromley and Spennymoor Town fighting it out to see who will play Leyton Orient or Gateshead.

Boss Kevin Wilkin said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us but the same applies to Stockport and Wealdstone. When you’re drawn against a team from your own level you will always fancy your chances.

“Stockport were the last team to beat us at St James Park so we’ve still got a lot of work to do to get through. There is plenty to think about at the moment but that’s how we like it.

“But we must not get ahead of ourselves, we’ve got to try and maintain our form in the league and we’ve got a tough game against Bradford Park Avenue. We lost their earlier in the season and that was probably our flattest performance so far.

“We could have done without a league game getting in the way of the replay. But the players have been really focussed for each game so far this season and I’m sure that won’t be an issue on Saturday.”