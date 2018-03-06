Wilkin wants Saints to get job done at second attempt

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be taking anything for granted in tonight’s (Tuesday) Buildbase FA Trophy replay.

Saints are just three games from Wembley but need to get past fellow Vanarama National League North outfit Stockport County at the second attempt in tonight’s quarter-final replay. The original replay, scheduled for last week, had to be postponed because of a frozen pitch at St James Park.

Saints went out to the eventual winners York City at the same stage of the competition last season but they have a great opportunity to make it through to meet Wealdstone in a two-legged semi-final.

Wilkin said: “I’m taking nothing for granted, all three teams in our side of the draw, Stockport, Wealdstone and ourselves will fancy their chances of getting through.

“We’ve already beaten Stockport here in the league this season but this is a one off game.”