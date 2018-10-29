Wilkin wants Saints to be more clinical at Boston

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to be more clinical in Tuesday’s Vanarama National League North trip to Boston United.

Wilkin saw Saints fail to take their chances in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at lowly FC United of Manchester.

We had excellent opportunities to win the game but did not make them count Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints fell behind for the fourth successive game to a goal from captain Mike Potts before Jimmy Armson’s ninth league goal set up an exciting final half hour in which the visitors had excellent chances to win it.

An exasperated Wilkin lamented his side’s profligacy and said: “At the end of the day it is an away point and we are still in and around the top bunch of teams but that is not where we want to be.

“We had excellent opportunities to win the game but did not make them count. We have to hit the target and make the keeper make the save if he can.

“I am disappointed with the goal we conceded because we made things too easy for them. There are positives of course but there is a lot I am not happy about.”