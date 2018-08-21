Wilkin wants his Saints to build on overdue display

Like most managers, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows if his side can get it right at both ends they will be alright.

After a poor start to the Vanarama National League North campaign, with three defeats in four outings, Saints got back on track with a 5-1 victory at Ashton United on Saturday.

If we can do the job better in both penalty areas we will find ourselves in a better place Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

York City are the visitors to St James Park on Saturday and Wilkin will be looking to make it back-to-back wins. Then Wilkin takes Saints back to one of his former clubs Nuneaton Borough on Monday.

Wilkin said: “We have had a frustrating start to the season. If we can do the job better in both penalty areas we will find ourselves in a better place.

“The most important thing was to get the win. We applied ourselves in the right way, we created opportunities and we took them when they came along.

“We stayed organised and never let them really get shots on goal and then we got the second goal and a bit of a cushion. We have made some uncharacteristic individual errors that have cost us but those were eradicated so no surprise that we have come away with a quite convincing win.”