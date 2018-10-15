Wilkin takes the positives from late defeat at Guiseley

Despite seeing his side sunk by a late goal at Guiseley, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin focussed on the positives.

Substitute Paul Clayton’s late winner earned Guiseley all three Vanarama National League North points as they beat Saints 2-1 in Saturday’s clash.

The high winds howling around Nether Moor were always likely to be a big factor in the game and so it proved.

Having fallen behind to a ninth minute goal struck sweetly by Kingsley James, Saints were level within three minutes as Luke Fairlamb scored direct from a corner, his in-swinging kick finding the far corner of Joe Green’s goal.

Shaun Jeffers, making his first start, worked an opportunity only to see his shot come back off the post with Green beaten before Matt Lowe drove towards goal shrugging off one challenge but shooting just wide. Another Lowe effort could only force a corner after good play by Lee Ndlovu before Connor Hall was unable to keep his header down as he won the aerial battle.

Having had the better of the first period restricting Guiseley to a rare sighting on goal, the second half produced few chances at either end. Fairlamb’s pace was always a threat and only Green’s touch saved the Lions after Fairlamb broke through. For the home side substitute Felix Kaine mis-cued close to goal when well placed.

With the wind seemingly the winner, the game was heading for a draw but the finish had a twist and a cruel one for Saints. Alex Purver’s in the 89th minute free-kick deep into the area was not held by Danny Lewis, the ball falling for Clayton to tap-in.

Wilkin said: “We won’t sit around feeling sorry for ourselves.

“I made some changes to the starting line-up and there were lots of positives in our performance but we didn’t get the result. We denied them chances on goal but lacked a ruthlessness in front of goal ourselves.”