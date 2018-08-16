Wilkin sure Saints can bounce back

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin is confident his players can turn around their poor start to the Vanarama National League North campaign.

Saints travel to Ashton United this Saturday, having lost three of their opening four fixtures. The latest setback came at AFC Telford United on Tuesday and Wilkin said: “It’s been a tough start, some of my more experienced players will be the first to admit they’ve not reached the levels of last season so far. They’ve been big players for us and I’m sure they will get it back together.

It’s been a tough start, some of my more experienced players will be the first to admit they’ve not reached the levels of last season so far Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

“Players can take a dip in form but we always knew that this season we were going to be there to be shot at. But the players have to deal with that and understand how difficult it is to pick up three points every week.

“As a group, I don’t think we’ve lost our focus, but we’ve just got to get back to basics, to stop conceding soft goals will be a start.

“There have been moments when we’ve made poor decisions as individuals and that has affected the team. We’ve had some good attacking play in games but we’ve given away too many soft goals.

“We’ve just got to focus on our own jobs and I’m sure we will start moving in the right direction again.

“At Bradford we had the best chances in the game which we haven’t converted and some were guilt-edged. We bounced back with a solid display and good football against Alfreton and won that quite comfortably.

“Against Darlington, we made a poor start but for half an hour at Telford, I don’t think they put three passes together in our half. They didn’t have an answer to us but they scored with a long range effort which Danny [Lewis] admitted he should have dealt with.

“We kept going, missed a penalty and the rebound. Jimmy [Armson] has missed three opportunities he would normally bury.”