Wilkin sings the praise of recent recruit Baker

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin wishes he could have got Carl Baker to St James Park sooner.

Baker has been a huge success since he arrived and bagged both goals against Curzon Ashton in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North victory. But he will miss Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie with Leyton Orient as he is cup-tied.

I had to be patient to get him and I was confident if we got him he would compliment us as he’s such a good footballer Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “Carl Baker made an instant impact and we’d have liked to have had him here sooner.

“I had to be patient to get him and I was confident if we got him he would compliment us as he’s such a good footballer.

“Carl has helped us put the finishing touches to our play outside the box and that has made a big difference.

“He links up well with Lee Ndlovu and Matt Lowe and it’s a pity he’s cup-tied but we’ve had to deal with it before in the competition.”