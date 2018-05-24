Wilkin set to fend off bids for his star turns

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be doing all he can to keep his squad together.

Wilkin knows that some of his star players will have caught the attention of bigger clubs following Sunday’s thrilling Buildbase FA Trophy triumph.

We know there are bigger clubs than us who can go and cherry-pick players so we have to be aware of that and try to keep this squad together Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

But Wilkin wants to keep building his squad in his efforts to get promotion for the club. Sunday’s success, in front of the live TV cameras, showcased his players and he will hope none are tempted away.

Wilkin said: “There was a lot of emotion along the way to Wembley but it all came good on the day.

“Winning the FA Trophy final live on TV will hopefully bring even more people down to the club in the future. The people of the town now know they have a team which is capable of winning things.

“But we also know there are bigger clubs than us who can go and cherry-pick players so we have to be aware of that and try to keep this squad together.

“We’ll let the dust settle but hopefully we’ll be able to keep the majority of these players on board.

“There is no shortage of belief and character in this squad, as we’ve shown in the last two seasons. We just stayed up on the last day of my first season but then there was a revolution at the club.

“We made a lot of changes and have evolved over the past two seasons, adding some good players, and being able to gradually build this squad. There is real belief in them that we could be competitive at national level if we got there.

“We always try to play good football but with a disciplined approach. It’s all very well having good players but you need good characters in your dressing room and we’ve got them.”