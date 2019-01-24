Wilkin says Saints are still not at the required level

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to extend their unbeaten run against third-placed Bradford Park Avenue.

Wilkin was delighted to see his side pick up their first Vanarama National League North victory on the road since October.

Saints earned a 1-0 win at Alfreton Town on Saturday with a battling performance and a late goal from substitute Daniel Nti. Now Wilkin will be looking for three more against Bradford on Saturday but admits his side are not yet at the level they were at this stage last season.

Wilkin said: “That’s six games unbeaten now but given the competitive nature of this league we are not getting carried away with things. If I am being honest, we are not quite at the level that I would like us to be or quite where we were at this stage last season.

“We have young players who are on sharp learning curves but if they can learn and develop quickly they can have a good effect through to the end of the season.”