Wilkin salutes his troops after gruelling victory at County

Brackley Town’s busy campaign continues on Tuesday when they make the trip to Gainsborough Trinity.

Kevin Wilkin’s side go into the Vanarama National League North clash on the back of a 1-0 victory at Stockport County on Saturday. Top scorer Aaron Williams grabbed the late winner with his 27th goal of the season as Saints maintained their winning run against the Hatters.

There will not be too many teams beating Stockport home and away Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “Meeting for the third time in two weeks this was always going to be a big psychological test for the players and they produced a big win. They showed excellent attitude and put in a strong performance that deserved the points.”

“Stockport had good possession but didn’t ask too much of Danny [Lewis]. We came strong at the end of both halves and didn’t take our chances which could have cost us but in the end Aaron [Williams] got the goal.

“There will not be too many teams beating Stockport home and away. There are tired legs understandably and pitches will continue to be heavy everywhere so recovery for Tuesday’s game will be important.”