Wilkin salutes his players after Saints come through

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin saluted his players after they dug deep to book their place in the Vanarama National League North play-off final.

Saints will travel to Harrogate Town for next weekend’s final thanks to a solitary extra-time goal from top scorer Aaron Williams which sunk Bradford Park Avenue in Sunday’s semi-final. In sweltering conditions at St James Park, Wilkin’s side overcame a determined Avenue outfit but were indebted to some vital saves from keeper Danny Lewis.

The players have dug-in deep and have come through it Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “They were tough conditions to play football in but we kept going. The players have dug-in deep and have come through it.

“We let the game become too open in the second half and Danny Lewis has made some great saves for us along with some excellent defending.

“We had two good chances in the first half and one in the first period of extra-time, which you expect Aaron [Williams] to score but their keeper has pulled off a fantastic save. Aaron is always likely to pop up with a goal and he did in the end.

“It’s our first goal against Bradford this season and what a time to get it! But it took a fantastic save from Danny to stop them from equalising right at the end, he saw it really late through a crowd of players.

“Now we’ve got two cup finals to look forward to, it’s going to be tough but the players have got to take their opportunity. Harrogate are a very good team but we’ve got to go there and perform.”