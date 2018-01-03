Wilkin reflects on dropped points as Town fail to fire

Two points from two games against Leamington was not what Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin wanted.

But the Saints manager saw his side fail to make the most of their dominance and opportunities in both Vanarama National League North games with the Brakes.

So we have missed out on the three points which is disappointing and frustrating Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

The latest came in the 1-1 New Year’s Day draw at St James Park where top scorer Aaron Williams bagged his 20th goal of the campaign to earn his side a point.

Saints’ top scorer cancelled out Stefan Moore’s first half opener in an excellent match despite difficult conditions at St James Park.

A frustrated Wilkin said: “We moved the ball well today on a very difficult playing surface and our attacking play was relentless. But nothing fell for us and sometimes that’s football.

“They camped in and defended and we didn’t get that little bit of luck that you sometimes need. We had some great chances, especially in the first half, but you have to make the chances count and today we didn’t.

“So we have missed out on the three points which is disappointing and frustrating.”