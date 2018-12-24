Wilkin reflects on another blank day at Bootham Crescent

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin saw his side depart Bootham Crescent for the final time without being able to end their losing record there.

Saints have endured three defeats from three visits to the home of York City, twice in the Vanarama National League North and once in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

We put in a terrific effort and created some good moments but we haven’t been ruthless in either box Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin’s side have now slipped to three successive league defeats going into the Boxing Day clash with Leamington at St James Park.

Gareth Dean cancelled out Adriano Moke’s first half opener at York on Saturday but the Saints skipper gave away the second half penalty from which Jordan Burrow converted to earn all three points for the Minstermen.

Wilkin said: “We put in a terrific effort and created some good moments but we haven’t been ruthless in either box. So we haven’t given ourselves the chance to manage the game by taking our chances or keeping a clean sheet and that has been typical of us this season.

“But these are tough games and I certainly felt we deserved something out of the game.”