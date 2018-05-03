Wilkin ready for a tough test in bid to make play-off final

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin wants to play two more games before the club’s big day out at Wembley.

Saints will meet Bromley in the Buildbase FA Trophy final later this month but that game will be put on the back-burner for now.

It’s going to be tough but, if we play like I know we can and have the bit between our teeth, we’ve got a terrific opportunity Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin is guaranteed at least one game before the final, Sunday’s Vanarama National League North play-off semi-final against Bradford Park Avenue who beat Kidderminster Harriers on Wednesday. To earn the second game – the play-off final most probably at Harrogate Town – Saints will need to come through Sunday’s test.

But Saints have not had it all their own way against Bradford and have yet to score against them, having lost both games.

It is not entirely new ground for Saints, who reached the play-off final under Jon Brady at the end of their first season at this level, losing out to FC Halifax in the 2013 final. Now, the club is preparing for what could be the most exciting finish to a campaign in its history.

Wilkin said: “It’s going to be a tough tie, Bradford have been in and around the play-offs and this is no less than they would expect.

“It’s fair to say we’ve not had the best results against them this season. But Bradford will see a different team to the one which they saw here last month.

“We were slightly unfortunate that day, I made changes to the side, but we didn’t deserve to lose it late on. On the other hand, we didn’t deserve to get anything at their place.

“It’s going to be tough but, if we play like I know we can and have the bit between our teeth, we’ve got a terrific opportunity. We got a good result and performance against York so we want to build on that.”

With Alex Gudger back to full fitness, Wilkin will have a full squad to choose from.