Wilkin praises his troops following thrilling victory

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for his side after they finally got the better of Stockport County at the fifth attempt at St James Park.

Aaron Williams bagged another brace as Saints beat County 3-2 on Saturday to move into second place in Vanarama National League North.

It is a team game and we needed two big contributions to get the win Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Saints won a fine contest with a strong second half performance having trailed at half-time. Two second half goals by Williams secured the points as Saints moved above Harrogate Town.

Having fallen behind to a well worked goal by Shane Byrne, Stockport hit back to take a deserved lead into the break. Chris Smalley equalised and Matt Warburton gave his side the interval lead.

Williams equalised on the hour mark and won it late with his second goal of the contest much to the delight of Wilkin, who said: It was a tough, competitive game and the players had to show character to get the win. In the first half we were a bit impatient at times and a bit too open so we had to address this.

“It is a team game and we needed two big contributions to get the win.

“Danny Lewis made a good save at a crucial time and has been terrific for us all season. Gaz Dean is the captain - and a big leader for us - and his block to save a goal came at a critical moment.”