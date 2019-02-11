Wilkin praises duo after Saints extend unbeaten run

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin heaped praise on Matt Lowe and top scorer Lee Ndlovu following Saturday’s 3-1 success against AFC Telford United.

Carl Baker and Jimmy Armson got on the score sheet as Saints extended their unbeaten Vanarama National League North run to seven games against Telford. But it was Ndlovu, who bagged his 17th goal of the season, and Lowe, who set up two goals, who caught the eye for Saints and Wilkin was quick to praise both players.

He said: “Lee Ndlovu is pivotal to us in the way that we play and does a great job for us. Since the turn of the year especially he’s been so influential for us and that allows other players to develop in the final third.

“Matt Lowe’s two assists were terrific. Matt gets into some great positions for us and we did some work with him on Thursday to emphasise how important it is to deliver when he gets into those areas.”