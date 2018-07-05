Wilkin looks to Smith to build on his goals record

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin will be hoping Gregg Smith can go some way to filling the void left by Aaron Williams.

Smith has arrived at St James Park from Boston United as Wilkin looks to build another squad to challenge for promotion in the Vanarama National League North.

Gregg [Smith] has always scored goals against us and I’m hoping that coming to see like ours which creates so many chances he will get a lot more Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

But replacing top scorer Williams, who bagged 33 goals last season, was always going to be a difficult task for the Saints boss. Back-up striker Steve Diggin has also left St James Park for Banbury United so that left Wilkin a little short on fire-power.

Smith, 28, enjoyed two seasons at Boston after signing in 2016 but suffered a serious ankle injury that kept him out for six months. Previously he had spells at Spalding United, King’s Lynn Town, Grantham Town and Stamford AFC.

Smith joins another new signing Connor Hall at St James Park while Shep Murombedzie has now signed a deal after joining the club midway through last season.

Wilkin said: “Gregg has always scored goals against us and I’m hoping that coming to a team like ours which creates so many chances he will get a lot more.

“There was always a chance that we were going to lose Aaron [Williams] once the offer of full-time football came in. Harrogate offered him a great deal to go back into the full-time game.

“For us, there may be a period of transition in the attacking part of our game but we’ve still got several players who can score goals and hopefully they will be shared around more this season.”

Wilkin will get an early opportunity to see his new signings in action with two pre-season games in four days next week against Football League opposition. On Tuesday, Saints entertain Northampton Town and three days later MK Dons are the visitors to St James Park.