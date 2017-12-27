Wilkin looking to get off to a flying start in the return

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to make amends in the first game of 2018.

Saints entertain Leamington on New Year’s Day with Wilkin still smarting from dropping two points at the New Windmill Ground on Boxing Day. Now his side get the chance to put the record straight at St James Park on Monday but they will have to manage the game better than they did on Tuesday.

If we had turned chances into goals it couldn’t have happened Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Late goals conceded in each half cost Wilkin’s side dear on an afternoon when all the teams around them lost as Saints and Leamington drew 2-2 in a dramatic Boxing Day contest. It meant Saints picked up just two points over the festive weekend following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Telford United.

Wilkin said: “We restricted them to a minimum of chances but we needed to make our second half dominance count but chances and opportunities came and went.

“We gifted them a great opportunity for their first goal. Credit to them for making the most of the chance but we haven’t got to where we are in the table defending like that.

“But it is frustrating not to have held on to a winning position.”

“We did more than enough to win that game but left ourselves open to just that kind of finish. It is a bitterly disappointing end to the afternoon.

“If we had turned chances into goals it couldn’t have happened. Other teams losing points just makes it worse.”