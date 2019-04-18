Wilkin looking for Saints to seal important third spot

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin has achieved the first part of the job – now he will be keen to finish it.

For the second season running, Saints are in the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

Saints bounced back from their first defeat in eight outings to beat play-off rivals Altrincham on Tuesday and now Wilkin will be looking for his side to consolidate third place in their three remaining games.

Wilkin’s boys entertain Boston United on Good Friday before heading to Chester on Easter Monday.

Saints need six points from their last three games to secure that important third spot and a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wilkin said: “At the start of the season, the first aim is always to make the play-offs and we’ve done that again.

“If you can’t get promoted as champions it’s the next best option but I still feel we should be a few more points better off.

“We’ve got three games left and we need two wins to secure third, the ball is in our court now. If we can get at least a victory out of the next two games then we can go into the last game with it still in our hands.

“They’re two tough games for us, Boston and Chester, but everything could be resolved my Monday. We’ve still got work to do because if we can get two wins it would be ideal for the last game.”