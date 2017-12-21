Wilkin looking for Saints to maintain unbeaten record

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to make the most of two winnable fixtures over the festive period.

Saints entertain AFC Telford United in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash before making the short trip to improving Leamington on Boxing Day.

We need our big players back for this important period Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Second-placed Saints have the opportunity to complete the double over Telford following a 3-1 success back in August while Tuesday’s trip to Leamington will pit Wilkin’s boys against a side which has pulled away from the lower reaches of the table.

Wilkin hopes to have captain Gaz Dean and Glenn Walker back in time for Saturday but Jack Byrne is out for a few more weeks and Adam Walker has only just returned to light training.

Wilkin said: “We need our big players back for this important period, so if Gaz Dean and Glenn Walker are back that will be a big boost for us.

“I’m sure Telford have progressed since we beat them early in the season. But we’re determined to end 2017 unbeaten at home.

“Leamington have proved they are capable of pulling off some big results in recent games and we’ve got to make sure we’re not another one of them.”